Doddle Now Offering Special Free Premium Listing

Boulder, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2013 -- Doddle, a premier online directory service for the TV and film industry, is proud to offer a free premium listing to new customers, for a limited time, only. All customers have to do to receive a premium listing in the database, valued at $129 per year, is promote Doddle through their social networks of choice.



Anyone in TV, film or audio knows how important it is to find the right people for a particular job or project. Doddle’s award-winning directory is searchable by category, keyword, location, and more, making it very easy to pinpoint the perfect vendors, crew and talent from a pool of over 1,000,000 professionals.



While those in the industry can have a free listing with Doddle for contact information, a premium listing allows them to fill out a bio, link to their website and social media profiles, choose keywords for their listing, and upload photos, videos and audio to ensure that they stand out.



According to a spokesperson, “A doddle is a job or task that is easy to complete, and that’s what our tool was designed to accomplish.” The directory and the premium listing help professionals of all kinds to quickly and easily get the contacts they need in order to stay on top of their projects. With the incentive of a free premium listing for a year, in exchange for sharing Doddle on Facebook and Twitter, there’s never been a better time to consider membership in Doddle.



About Doddle

Since 2010, Doddle has experienced a meteoric rise as an online directory and interactive production guide for film, video and audio industry professionals. It allows industry professionals to find freelancers and vendors, instantly; to plan and manage a workforce; and much more. Best of all, the functionality is mobile for iPhone, and the mobile app syncs seamlessly with the online Doddle platform. For anyone needing a crew for film, TV or audio production, Doddle is the ultimate tool. For more information please visit, www.doddleme.com.