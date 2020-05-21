Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Doenjang' market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country.



Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are:



Chung Jung One(South Korea)



MARUSAN-AI Co., Ltd. (Japan)



SEMPIO FOODS COMPANY (South Korea)



CJ Foods (United States)



Taehwa Food Inc.(South Korea)



Roland(Japan)



Maeil Food(South Korea)



Bibigo(United States)



Doenjang or soybean paste is a kind of fermented bean paste made completely of soybean and brine. It is also a by-product of soup soy sauce. It is sometimes used as a savor. Doenjang has also been reported to show signs of an antioxidant, fibrinolytic, antimutagenic, anticancer, and as an antiobesity agent.



Market Segmentation

by Type (Hansik Doenjang (Made by Traditional Style), Doenjang (Made by Non-Traditional Style), Seasoned Doenjang (Mixture of Above)), Application (Salads, Flavoured Seasoning, Dipping Condiment, Soup, Others), Packaging (Jars, Pouches, Others), End-User (Household, Commercial (Restaurants, Hotels, Food Chains))



Highlights of Influencing Trends: The demand for improved quality and taste of food is rising in the market. Food with proper nutritional values and good taste is what the need of the hour is. Also, the increasing number of the population is shifting towards adopting different kinds of international cuisines.



Market Growth Drivers: Growing Inclination of Developing Countries towards Doenjang, as Exhibiting Properties like Antioxidant, Anticancer, etc



Growth of the Food & Beverage Industry



Restraints: Regulations lay down by the Government for Preparation of Fermented Foods



Challenges: Inability to Absorb the High Proteins and Vitamins Gained From Doenjang



Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Doenjang Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Doenjang market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Doenjang Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges & Opportunities of the Doenjang

Chapter 4: Presenting the Doenjang Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Doenjang market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2020-2025)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



