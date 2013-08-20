Doeren Mayhew Moves Up on Top 100 CPA Firm List

Troy, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- Doeren Mayhew, a certified public accounting and advisory firm with locations in Michigan, Texas and Florida, has moved up to the 70th spot on INSIDE Public Accounting’s 23rd annual report of the top 100 accounting, tax and business advisory firms in the United States.



Rankings for the publication’s 2013 “IPA 100” report were based on a 2012 revenue survey. Following the completion of the survey, Doeren Mayhew continued to grow in revenue by merging in Houston-based MFR, P.C. in December 2012, increasing the firm’s annual revenue by nearly 20 percent.



“The IPA 100 firms enjoyed steady growth in 2012 and 2013,” says Kelly Platt, principal of the Platt Group, publisher of IPA. “While growth through mergers dominated the headlines, organic growth is making a healthy comeback as the IPA 100 firms continue to expand and deepen their service areas and specialty practices.”



This trend held true for Doeren Mayhew, with the firm not only increasing revenues, but enhancing expertise as well.



“It has been a great year for Doeren Mayhew,” says Mark Crawford, managing shareholder. “From doubling the size of our Houston practice, to relocating our main offices, to launching a new brand, to enhancing our service offerings – it has been an exciting year of progress for us. We are looking forward to what this next year has in store as we continue to better position ourselves for growth while adding new resources for our valued clients.”



Among the key areas of growth for the firm, Crawford cites enhanced services and a deeper resources pool in areas such as the manufacturing sector, international tax, the energy sector and internal audit.



About Doeren Mayhew

Founded in 1932, Doeren Mayhew is a leading group of CPAs and trusted advisors who go beyond traditional accounting to help mid-sized businesses grow and prosper. The firm’s Michigan CPAs, Houston CPAs and Ft. Lauderdale CPAs serve industries such as manufacturing, construction, energy, financial institutions, service, retail/restaurant, wholesalers/distribution with a full range of accounting, audit, tax, merger and acquisition, and business advisory services. Combining a deeply rooted history with a progressive mindset, the firm offers insight into the business, oversight to ensure best practices and foresight for what’s ahead. Doeren Mayhew is an independent firm associated with Moore Stephens International Limited. Please visit www.doeren.com for more information.



Media Contacts:

Taryne Spirovski, Marketing Director - MI

248.244.3159

spirovski@doeren.com



Merrisa Milliner, Marketing Director - TX

713.789.7077

milliner@doeren.com



Website URL: http://twitter.com/doerenmayhew