Witney, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2013 -- Today, many people are looking for a safe and effective weight loss supplement that can help them achieve their goal weight without having to resort to crash diets or excessive workouts, both of which can be detrimental to health in excess. The perfect alternative – The African Mango diet, which has been creating huge waves and even featured on the Dr Oz show. But does African mango work?



African Mango Plus is a weight loss supplement. It is said to increase metabolism to help shed the weight and to help flatten the stomach area by getting rid of the fat. This product was featured on the Dr Oz show and at www.doesafricanmangowork.us, readers can find information about the African Mango Plus and advises where to purchase the Proper supplements from the Official website. The website features two promo offers as well:



- When you order 3 bottles you get 3 months supply free

- When you order 2 bottles you get 1 months supply free



African mango has been for centuries in Africa, to cure many ailments but the weight loss benefit of African mango were only scientifically researched and revealed only a few years ago. This research proves that African mango is very effective in losing weight naturally and slowly, which makes it the perfect weight loss supplement to achieve permanent weight loss and enhance overall health. The natural ingredients of African Mango Plus work best in combination with a healthy meal plan and exercise, and have helped many overweight people who were at high risk of Diabetes type 2 and other Heart ailments keep their weight gain in check.



How does African Mango Work? Basically this weight loss supplement increases the metabolism and manages the task of eliminating excess weight of one person to perfection. “Increased levels of adiponectin can boost your fat burning rate without affecting your appetite, resulting in improved metabolic rate and weight loss. In other words – your body begins to burn much more fat and calories when you take the African mango supplement twice a day, without the need to change your diet or exercise routine”, says an expert.



African Mango is a scientifically proven method of improving chances to lose weight. Many clinical studies conducted have revealed that it can help decrease up to 5%-7% weight in just a month. The ingredients induce fat loss without any need for changing dietary habits or exercise routines; though it is highly recommended to continue with a balanced meal plan and engage in regular light exercises when on the supplement to maximize the effects.



To know more, please visit http://www.doesafricanmangowork.us



Media Contact:

Email: doesafricanmangowork@gmail.com

The Baker Cottage

New Yatt Lane,

City:Witney

County/ province:Oxfordshire

Post /zipcode:Ox296tf

UK

Name Maria Simo

Title Weight Management Consultant

Mail ID info@workfromthecouch.com