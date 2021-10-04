Does Automation Offer Realistic Support to Wealth Management Professionals

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- Technology is changing the way that businesses and economies function and that applies across the board today. Wall Street banks are the latest to make moves towards a more tech-driven future by accelerating efforts to use automation to take the "grunt work" out of the hands of juniors. The wealth management sector has gone through a period of intense competition over the past five years with increases in the cost of doing business, an evolving set of ever-higher customer expectations, greater regulation and, of course, the pandemic to contend with. The need to find new ways to improve efficiency, retain key staff and make an organisation more streamlined and effective continues to be pressing. Automation is something that could make a big difference in an information-intensive industry. There are many different things it could support, from simply removing the "grunt work" from juniors to opening up opportunities for hyper-personalised services, emotional analytics and simplified client onboarding.



Selby Jennings are leading specialists in hiring for the banking and financial services industry and renowned for expertise as investor relations recruiters in Asia Pacific. The firm was established in 2004 and has expanded into an international team - with a workforce of 1,000+ worldwide - focused on solving the number one challenge: talent. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions provide options to help organisations connect with the best and brightest talent and give individuals opportunities to take career-defining next steps. As well as investor relations recruiters in Asia Pacific, Selby Jennings also focuses on a number of other key hiring fields for the banking and financial services industry. These include risk management, financial technology, quantitative research and trading, legal and compliance and corporate and investment banking. Over the years the firm has built up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with organisations across the industry.



Key to the success that Selby Jennings has found as investor relations recruiters in Asia Pacific is the combination of local and international reach that the firm has achieved. This comes from being well established locally and also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Another vital component to the growth and reach the firm has achieved has been the investment made in its own internal teams. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis to ensure that they are both confident and capable and everyone in the firm works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. As investor relations recruiters in Asia Pacific - and hiring specialists in all fields of banking and financial services - the firm has made great strides. There are many different roles available via Selby Jennings today, including Fixed Income Analyst, Business Development VP [Asset Management], Software Engineer and Senior Trust Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates",commented Andrew McNeilis, Managing Director at Selby Jennings. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings creates a range of recruitment solutions that are designed to support the growth of organisations across the financial services sector. Transforming the way that hiring is handled is a tool that any business can use to build in resilience and potential even in challenging times.