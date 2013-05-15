Does Garcinia Cambogia Burn Fat ~ Health Professionals Announces 4 Ways HCA Drops Fat Fast

Kingston, Jamaica -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2013 -- As obesity is on the rise, so is the advertising of weight loss supplements. There are hundreds of supplements in the form of pills, powder or capsule, which all claim to help persons to lose weight. Garcinia Cambogia is the latest craze in the weight loss industry. Coined as "Holy grail of weight loss' by most health professionals, this natural supplement is highly recommended for anyone looking to drop a few extra pounds. But the main question that a lot of persons are asking is: Does Garcinia Cambogia burn fat or it is just another scam?



Some Brief Info About Garcinia Cambogia:



Garcinia is an exotic fruit grown in South Asia. This indigenous fruit has been used for centuries by local people for its appetite suppressing and weight loss properties. The fruit resembles a small pumpkin, but has a different color.



How Does Garcinia Cambogia Burn Fat?



Research has found that this natural extract provides a natural and safe way to shed extra calories and achieve healthy weight. This revolutionary supplement works in several ways. The active ingredient is HCA, Hydroxy citric acid. Derived from the rind of the fruit, HCA inhibits deposition of fat and promotes burning of fat.



How HCA Promotes Fat Loss:



1. Prevents formation of fat- HCA inhibits the action of citrate lyase enzyme in the body, which is required to convert carbohydrates into fat. Thus, the synthesis of lipid deposits from excess carbohydrates is stopped at first place.



2. Promotes burning of fat- Another way in which HCA helps a person to shed pounds is by accelerating the fat burning process. It promotes the conversion of fat into carbohydrates for energy. Therefore with the help of garcinia supplements, persons can burn fat without spending grueling hours in the gym.



3. Suppresses appetite- This natural diet supplement also helps in suppressing the natural appetite. Thus, it prevents overeating and untimely munching on high calorie snacks between meal timings.



4. Enhances mood- One of the major reasons of weight gain is emotional overeating. Studies have found that this HCA extract helps in increasing serotonin levels, a hormone responsible for improving mood and sleep. Thus, HCA helps in reducing stress levels and prevents emotional eating, thereby keeping a check on weight gain.



Other Health Benefits Of This Miraculous Supplement



Garcinia Cambogia is a complete health supplement that contains several health promoting properties. It helps in lowering formation of cholesterol, improving sleep, reducing stress levels and enhancing immunity levels.



Is garcinia Cambogia safe?



For most of the weight loss enthusiasts, safety is the first concern. Losing weight at the risk of health is not advisable. Therefore, more and more people are turning towards natural weight loss supplements, which give effective results without any side effects. Garcinia cambogia is a natural weight loss supplement that provides safe and natural fat loss results.



Garcinia Cambogia is an all-in-one supplement that caters to all your weight loss needs. Backed by clinical studies and research, it helps you achieve a slimmer and healthier body.



