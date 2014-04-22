Does Garcinia Cambogia Work for Weight Loss? The Proof Is in the Ingredients

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Garcinia Cambogia is a plant with a fruit that resembles a small green pumpkin. It is usually used in most Asian recipes to add the much required sour flavor in most of the dishes. The fruit and especially the skin is the active ingredient in the Garcinia Cambogia supplements, thanks to its high content of Hydroxycitric Acid.



Currently, it is one of the best selling when it comes to weight loss supplements and the fact that it doesn’t have any negative side effects has increased its popularity.



Does Garcinia Cambogia Work?



Questions have been raised by many critics about whether Garcinia Cambogia really works, but nutritionists and researchers have gone out of their way to prove that it actually works. It has been proven to work in three ways.



1. Inhibits Production Of Fat In the Body



It has been known to be very effective in blocking fat production in the body, especially in the thigh and belly areas. What happens after taking the extract is that the fat producing hormone in the body known as cytrase lyase stops its activities. Carbohydrates and sugars will no longer be converted into fat, this will reduce the accumulation of fat in the body and therefore prevent any further weight gain.



2. Keeps Hunger Pangs At Bay



Taking the extract has also been known to curb hunger pangs and therefore reduce the craving for those greasy foods that are a major contributor of weight gain. The appetite levels can now be controlled and one is actually able to make a wise decision on the foods to eat and those to avoid. Almost 50% of the weight loss problem is dealt with because now one no longer has the craving for fatty foods.



3. Keeps Stress & Depression Away



Many individuals tend to eat more and avoid exercising when stressed or depressed. This makes stress the leading cause of weight gain and Garcinia Cambogia has been known to fight stress and depression. Scientists have actually proved that intake of garcinia’s hydroxycitric acid leads to an increase in serotonin neuro-chemical levels in the body. Serotonin is simply the “feel good” hormone and with high levels of it in the body, one is less likely to feel stressed.



Garcinia cambogia is simple to use, has no side effects which makes it safe for use. It is also affordable and has been approved for sale by the relevant authorities. However, it can be tricky to find the extract stocked at a local store; but it can be found in most online stores. It is simply the most natural way of losing weight and yes, it does work!



About MMAGOSPEL

Is a website dedicated to providing unbiased reviews on popular weight loss supplements to educate consumers on pros and cons that they should take into consideration before making a purchase.



Media Contact:

Mary Anderson

mary@mmagospel.com

Maplewood NJ

http://www.mmagospel.com/