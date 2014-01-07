Does the Magic of Making Up REALLY WORK? Is It a SCAM? An Honest Review of the Magic of Making Up

Orcutt, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- "The Magic of Making Up," written by T.W. Jackson, is a guide for those that are looking to mend their broken relationship with their significant other. Jackson's methods, though controversial among many relationship specialists, are based on his own life experience and knowledge. His book offers practical advice on what you can do to win back the affections of your lost love in just eight clear and simple steps.



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Jackson's first step is for his users are to understand why it is that their relationship ended in the first place. This step is a key component of the whole process, because there is simply no way to correct a problem if a person doesn’t know what the issue was in the first place. The book takes him through how to identify the cause of his falling out so that he can have a better understanding of the steps that he will need to take in order to repair the damage. Once a person has done that, he can move on to step two.



Jackson can't put enough emphasis on the next step, which is basically not to panic. It's the normal reaction of anyone to freak out a little at the loss of a loved one, whether it's by blowing up their phone with a million messages, showing up at their house, or groveling for them to take back. Jackson explains how this will not only not help the situation, but could inevitably make it much worse. The book helps users to keep themselves cool and approach the situation calmly and rationally.



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The next step is to figure out exactly where a person stands in the relationship. He will need to evaluate the situation and determine whether or not reconciliation is actually going to be possible. The book will get him to ask many questions, like how does he feel towards his ex? How do they currently feel about them? Is there still an open line of communication between the two of they had? Etc. Once they know where they stand, they will be able to know where to start.



Now comes the most important point in the book. This is where Jackson helps users devise their plan to finally get their significant other back into their arms. Now that a person has to figured out where he stand in his relationship, he should have a better understanding of what it is that he need to do to fix it. Jackson offers numerous strategies that one can use to piece together his course of action. The book plainly explains what it is that a person needs to do and how exactly he will need to do it. The step by step instructions are clear and easy for the reader to implement. It is important to remember that once a person develops his plan, he needs to stick to it. Without a clear plan, he is simply going to be setting himself up for failure.



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The next part of the book explains the importance of having a support system. When one is trying to get ex back into his life, he will need the help of friends and family to get him through the difficult times. It can also be extremely beneficial to his cause if he both his friends and his significant other's friends are there backing up his reunion. Jackson encourages a person to reach out to his ex's friends, provided that he had a good relationship with them before, and ask for their assistance in trying to get his ex back. If they like him and approved of his relationship, then they will more than likely be willing to help him. And if his ex sees that their friends are supportive to him getting back together, then they may be more open to the idea as well.



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The sixth chapter of the book explains how a person should slowly ease his way back into his relationship. At this point his ex is probably open to the idea of forgiveness and getting back together, but that doesn't mean that he should try to rush things. Healing takes time and things that were broken rarely stay together long if the reparations are done sloppily. Though a person is probably anxious to get back to the happy memories and good times, Jackson explains how delicate this time in his relationship can be and what he will need to do in order to make sure that his plan works out in the long run.



Once a person ex has decided to give him another chance, he will be on his way to getting back to the happy couple that he once were. Here the book warns that in order to truly mend his relationship and move forward, he will need to let go of the past. Acknowledge that a person and his partner are starting off on a clean slate and don't bring up any previous issues or fights. In order to maintain one’s love, they both will need to forgive and forget and be willing to move forward like new.



And finally, in the last chapter of Jackson's book is the hard truth about what to do if one’s relationship simply cannot be salvaged. This chapter explains that it's important to accept the possibility that try as a person might, his plan could inevitably fail. This can be a heartbreaking and painful experience for anyone. Jackson helps to ease one through the process as he walks through how to let go of the relationship and learn to move on with in life and on to better things.



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Though some of Jackson's strategies may not be conventional, they certainly seem practical and effective and have helped thousands of couples reunite and move forward to have happier and healthier relationships. This book is a great find for anyone that is looking to win back their lost love and rekindle the spark in their relationship.



About the Magic of Making Up

The product written by T.W. (T-Dub) Jackson has remained immensely popular since its initial release. The concise manuscript explains Jackson's formula for salvaging a failed relationship, even offering hope those facing seemingly hopeless cases involving serious betrayals.



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