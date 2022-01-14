Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2022 -- Mild abrasives in whitening toothpaste may erode tooth enamel over time if you are consistently brushing too forcefully with a hard bristle brush. Some wiring toothpaste may even cause mild sensitivity for a brief period of time. If you are curious as to whether or not you should use whitening toothpaste with sensitive teeth, contact Assure a Smile, Invisalign dentist in Miami.



The American Dental Association (ADA) says of whitening toothpaste, "Clinical evidence supports that lifetime use of proper brushing technique with a toothbrush and toothpaste at an RDA of 250 or less produces limited wear to dentin and virtually no wear to enamel… [RDA] should not be used to rank the safety of dentifrices with RDA values below 250."



This means that a toothpaste that whitens may be considered safe as long as it fits in the 250 or less RDA value. However, whitening toothpaste only removes surface stains. It does not physically change the color of the tooth enamel. Whitening toothpaste does not produce the same effect that an in-office treatment with ZOOM! Teeth Whitening (what we use at Assure a Smile) has. If you want to effectively whiten your teeth for the long haul, take a trip to your dentist's office instead.