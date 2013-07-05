DoesLaserHairRemovalHurtYou.Com Provides the Best Answers to Laser Hair Removal Treatment Questions

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Laser hair removal is the one of method that can get rid of your unwanted hair effectively. A beam of light goes through your skin to an individual hair follicle. The intense heat of the laser damages the hair follicle, which stops long term hair growth. Laser hair removal can’t claim to be a permanent solution. It really works poorly on some people and most need maintenance treatments. Even so, laser hair removal is extremely effective and people normally appreciate lengthy hair-free periods. It takes 4-6 laser hair removal sessions spaced a month apart to see 70-80 % decrease in new hair growth. For the best results, expert advises having maintenance treatments finished once a year for a few years at least.



Body and facial hair is usually a big problem for many women, harmful their self-confidence. Laser hair removal means that you'll not have to worry about regular shaving, every month waxing or 'regrowth' phases, plus in the long term you will save time, money and hassle.



One of the most frequently asked about laser hair removal treatment is "Does laser hair removal hurt?" It's can’t claim that this treatment is perfectly pain-free however the possible pros can't be dismissed either. The method has some things of irritation but is not for everybody. The effectiveness of laser hair removal varies from person to person. In general, laser hair removal works well with people that have dark hair and light skin. This is because the laser focuses on the pigment melanin inside the hair. Even so, people that have darker skin may benefit from some types of laser hair removal technology and new technologies are being developed every day.



This is little advice by expert.



"The hair does not immediately come out during a laser treatment. Instead, it weakens and falls out over time because we've blown away the root," says dermatologist David Goldberg, MD, director of Skin and Laser Surgery of New York and New Jersey and the author of a medical textbook on laser hair removal.



URL : http://www.doeslaserhairremovalhurtyou.com/