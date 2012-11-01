Lelepets Takes Action to Ending Animal Cruelty

Fair Lawn, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2012 -- LeLePets, a new daily deal online pet boutique for trendy pet accessories, puts their money where their bark is by donating one percent of annual sales to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA®). As passionate supporters of animal rights and dedicated pet owners, the LeLePets team is strongly against animal cruelty and is committed to being part of the solution. The annual donation goes to education, animal rescue and prevention of animal cruelty. Click on the link for more information on dog accessories.



“Cats and dogs are the most loyal friends and companions a person can ask for, however, many of these animals are abused, mistreated and have no one to stand up for them,” said Tiffany Leung, co-founder of LeLePets. “As a stylish pet boutique, our goal is to provide the latest accessories for pets that have a loving home, but, as animal lovers, it is also our mission to keep dogs and cats everywhere safe, and help them find a good home.”



Known for its design-oriented selection of pet products, LeLePets online pet boutique is a favorite among deal-savvy pet owners. With a daily changing selection of products, LeLePets is an excellent and affordable resource to find stylish collars, pet toys, accessories and much more. As a member of this pet boutique, shoppers will enjoy savings of up to seventy percent on an ever changing selection of designer and designer-inspired pet products.



With the annual one percent of annual sales donated to the ASPCA®, LeLePets shoppers will help animals, nationwide, while buying great designer-inspired products for their pets. This pet boutique is committed to searching out and offering their members the leading pet brands that are of the highest quality and faithful to design standards. In addition to the pet daily deals discounts, shoppers can also earn additional rewards, for inviting friends to this online pet boutique.



To become a member of a pet boutique that donates one percent of annual sales to ASPCA®, visit www.lelepets.com.



About LeLePets

LeLePets is a members-only daily deals site dedicated exclusively to our pets. Through its 72 hour sales, LeLePets offers a carefully chosen selection of high quality and designer- inspired pet products, up to seventy percent off. The company’s mission is to share their passion for animals and great designs. 1% of annual net sales are donated to ASPCA®.