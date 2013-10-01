Dog and Cat Owners - October Is National Pet Wellness Month

Claremore, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- During National Pet Wellness Month and continuing throughout the year, pet owners can obtain important pet aging and wellness exam information, tailored specifically to their pets, at their local veterinary clinics.



The National Pet Wellness Month campaign theme, "Twice A Year For Life!" reminds consumers about the importance of semi-annual wellness exams for all cats and dogs.



For information about pet wellness and National Pet Wellness Month visit http://www.NPWM.com.



“Wellness is all about prevention and early treatment,” says Dr. Gilsleider. “Since pets can't talk it's important to get them in at least twice a year for pet wellness check ups. Early detection can prevent and stop disease in the early stages and can prolong your pets life and save money and pain in the long run,” Dr. Gilsleder went on to say.



Twice a Year for Life



Dogs and cats should see their veterinarian twice a year for preventive-care exams. A pet that visits the vet once a year would be the same as their owner visiting a doctor every six to eight years. Health problems progress faster since pet’s age more rapidly than humans. Twice a year exams can help a veterinarian diagnose, treat or prevent health problems before they become life-threatening. These visits also are a great opportunity to ask questions owners may have about their pet’s behavior, nutrition, parasites, or other issues. Twice a year visits give owners a chance to discuss any concerns they have on a more regular basis.



Disease Risk



The risk of disease increases with age. Dental disease, kidney disease, heart disease and arthritis are just a few examples of diseases that when caught early can be managed to help a pet live a longer, happier life. Even when pets appear normal they can have underlying problems that an exam would uncover. The signs that pets give are so subtle that owners may not pick up on a problem until it has progressed enough to cause the pet discomfort or pain and possible internal damage.



Some signs to watch for that may indicate a problem are: difficulty getting around, house soiling, appetite changes, weight changes, skin/hair coat changes, sleeping pattern changes and bad breath just to name a few. Some of these signs may be very subtle or may only occur occasionally.



Original content on Blog http://amcclaremore.com/2013/09/dog-and-cat-owners-october-is-national-pet-wellness-month/



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