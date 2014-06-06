New Dog Bakery and Boutique in Laguna Beach, CA Offering Healthy Gluten Free Dog Food and Treats

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/06/2014 -- Naked Dog Bistro is a newly established classy and dog friendly boutique in Laguna Beach, CA. This is the perfect place for healthy, happy dogs in the OC. Established on summer 2013 by Charlotte Bloom and Lindsay Poe, the shop provides the much needed service of dog owners in the OC. Since the dog bistro was established, it never stopped providing healthy foods and treats to gluten intolerant dogs. The bistro is also a retail boutique that showcases unique products that help dogs maintain good health and happiness and get fit too.



Although Naked Dog Bistro is new in the business, the company has seen increased growth within a short period of time. Due to increased growth, the company wants to show its gratitude to customers by offering healthy gluten free dog food and treats including fresh made wet dog food & treats, grain free dog food and vitamins & supplements.



The shop also offers dog owners organic grooming products such as designer collars & leashes and handmade beds, blankets and furniture. Dog owners who want to give their pets a treat can find what they need at the shop. The shop is proud to announce that they are also offering fun, fetch, plush and puzzle toys, unique dog training products, colorful canine art gallery, and elegant pet-themed jewelry.



For many dog owners in Laguna Beach, CA and nearby areas whose pets are suffering from this condition and other chronic health problems, dog foods that are gluten free can provide a simple solution to improve their pet’s health, fitness, and overall well being.



About Naked Dog Bistro

Naked Dog Bistro is a Unique Dog Bistro and Boutique owned an operated by mother and daughter, Charlotte Bloom and Lindsay Poe. The company was inspired by their three dogs, while brainstorming about a new business that would be fun and exciting. For further information about Naked Dog Bistro, please visit http://nakeddogbistro.com/. Interested individuals