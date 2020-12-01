Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Dog Care Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Dog Care Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Dog Care. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Blue Buffalo Company (United States),Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States),Mars Petcare (United States),NestlÃ© (Switzerland),The J.M. (United States),Beaphar (Netherlands),WellPet LLC. (United States),Diamond Pet Foods (United States).



Dog care products are designed for the well-being of dogs. These products include dog treats, dog toys, accessories and apparel among others. As per National Pet Owners Survey, 85 million families in the United States alone own a dog as of 2018 with the number expected to increase during the forecasted period. Moreover, dog owners expending have increased with the rise in awareness owing to social media promotion by service providers. Growing Pet adoption in the low and middle-income country further expected to propel the growth of the very market.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Dog Care Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Influencing Trends:

Advent of Smart Pet bed for dogs

Shift Towards natural and Organic Products



Market Drivers:

Rising number of Dogs Owners in Developing Countries

Growing Awareness among Owner about Dog well-being



Restraints that are major highlights:

Stringent cultural and government regulations

High Cost of Dog Care Products



Opportunities

Change in Focus toward Premium Pet Foods and Novel Pet Food Ingredients



The Global Dog Care Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Study by Type (Dog Food, Treats & Chews, Toys & Training, Apparel & Accessories, Grooming & Healthcare, Shelter & Accessories, Other), Application (Young Dogs, Old Dogs), Distribution Channel (Offline retail stores, Online retail stores)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dog Care Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Dog Care market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Dog Care Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Dog Care

Chapter 4: Presenting the Dog Care Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Dog Care market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



