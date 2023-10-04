Dog Chews Market Is Booming Worldwide : Navarch Petcare, Myfood France, Pedigree Petfoods, Wet Noses

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Dog Chews Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Dog Chews market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Pedigree Petfoods (United States), Navarch Petcare Inc. (United States), myfood France SAS (France), Foshan Aier Pet Products Manufactory Co., Ltd. (China), Yantai China Pet Foods Co. Ltd (China), Shandong Luscious Pet Food Co., Ltd. (China), Wet Noses Inc. (United States), Evsco Inc. (United States), BetterPet, Inc. (United States), IRIS USA Inc. (United States)



Scope of the Report of Dog Chews

The global pet care industry has shown significant growth over the past few years due to increased pet humanization. In addition to this, pet premiumization is being adopted most with respect to improving the economic condition of the global population. Thus it will generate the lucrative demand for pet chews. Moreover, Around 60% of the United States households, or about 85 million families, own a pet, according to the 2017-2018 National Pet Owners Survey conducted by the American Pet Products Association (APPA) which will ultimately generate significant demand over the forecasted period.



American Pet Products Association (APPA) has been partnered with Animal Rescue Foundation's (ARF) Pets and Vets Program, under which both the organizations are pairing shelter animals with veterans coping with ear related diseases, PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, anxiety, and other service-related challenges.



The Global Dog Chews Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Beef Flavour, Chicken Flavour), Application (Puppy, Adult dog), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)



Market Opportunities:

- Escalating Demand for Dog Care Products from Asia-Pacific Region

- Increasing Adoption of Nuclear Families across the Globe



Market Drivers:

- Increasing Pet Ownership Across the Globe

- Upsurging Disposable Incomes across the Global Population



Market Trend:

- Upsurging demand for Flavoured Dog Chews

- Increasing Adoption of Dog Chews with Maximum Durability



What can be explored with the Dog Chews Market Study?

- Gain Market Understanding

- Identify Growth Opportunities

- Analyze and Measure the Global Dog Chews Market by Identifying Investment across various Industry Verticals

- Understand the Trends that will drive Future Changes in Dog Chews

- Understand the Competitive Scenarios

- Track Right Markets

- Identify the Right Verticals



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Dog Chews Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Dog Chews Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Dog Chews Market Forecast



