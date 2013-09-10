Dog Clothing Boutique Pettecoats Has Added Hundreds of Products to Its Inventory over the Past Year

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Pettecoats, the UK’s leading online dog clothing boutique, has just announced that they have added hundreds of products over the past year to their inventory. People who are looking for stylish and attractive clothing and accessories for their beloved dogs now have even more to choose from at Pettecoats, including an exceptionally large selection of jumpers and coats, a new range of luxury leather dog beds, and beautiful Diamante dog collars and leads.



In addition to the newly-added items, Pettecoats is currently featuring a sale on dog jumpers, which are currently priced up to 50 percent off. The timing of the sale is perfect; the weather is starting to cool off and the jumpers, cardigans and other clothing can help keep dogs warm and cozy throughout the cold months. The large selection of products, including dog coats, dresses, hoodies, jeans and more, are perfect for whatever dogs and their humans have planned—from lounging around the house and going on walks to playdates and parties.



“Pettecoats offers a wide range of dog jumpers and cardigans that vary from lightweight knitted jumpers to sleeveless cardigans for that Autumn layered look,” an article on the company’s website noted.



“Our collection includes a variation of styles to suit your dog, from Fair Isle and Argyle traditional British patterns to simple striped and spotted jumpers which complete the range. Shop our full collection of knitwear online, with free UK delivery on all items.”



In order to be sure they are offering the latest and most fashionable dog clothing and accessories possible, Pettecoats outsources their clothes and products from all around the world, including the United States, Italy, Japan and England.



Shopping at Pettecoats is both easy and fun; people are welcome to visit the company’s user-friendly online boutique at any time. There, they can browse through the huge selection of merchandise that is available. Handy category tabs at the top of the page make it easy for dog owners to find exactly what they are looking for.



For example, those who want to buy their four-legged friend a stylish new collar can click on “Collars and Leads,” this will take them to pages devoted to glamorous and fun collars, harnesses, leashes and much more. Every item that Pettecoats sells is accompanied by a full colour photo and in-depth description that includes the selection of colours and price.



About Pettecoats

Pettecoats is the UK’s largest dog boutique, with over 500 styles of dog clothing, designer dog collars and luxury dog bedding. The online boutique is proud to announce their Autumn and Winter sale. In addition, the company offers free UK delivery on all items. For more information, please visit http://www.pettecoats.com/