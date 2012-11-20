Dog Coats and Jackets in Time for Winter Available at DoggyinWonderland.com

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Cold weather doesn't just mean that people around town need to bundle up to protect themselves from the elements -- it also means that the dogs out there need to do the same! That's why Doggy In Wonderland, a leading online pet boutique, is now proud to offer a great collection of fun and stylish dog coats and jackets just in time for the harsh winter weather to come.



Some dog owners mistakenly believe that dog coats & jackets are merely for making a statement. While it's fine to strive for that perfect pooch look or accessory, for many small dogs, a dog jacket is absolutely a necessity in order to guard against the dangers of extreme weather and cold temperatures.



Small dogs, older dogs and breeds with thin hair and coats, will all benefit from protective, warm dog coats and jackets. It can help prevent illnesses, joint pain, general discomfort and the potentially severe consequences from prolonged exposure to winter weather.



The dog coats at DoggyinWonderland.com come in a wide variety of styles, colors, sizes and materials. There are all-weather coats and raincoats, as well as warmer, thicker materials for extra cold weather and chilling winds.



Yes, those dogs can still showcase some style and pizzazz though. Let them show the world their bold personalities with animal prints such as leopard, cheetah or zebra, or bright pink colors, faux-fur, paw print patterns and much more.



Solid colors, plaid patterns and other toned down styles are also available for the dog who doesn't need to attract too much extra attention - he knows he's a good boy and he'll get that treat when he comes inside either way!



Just in time for the holidays, there are also many dog gift ideas and accessories available for a limited time, including Christmas dog sweaters, costumes and hats, special chew toys, dog ornaments and even Santa outfits for the animal who is the real gift giver in each family all year round.



Dog coats and jackets can be fun, but don't make the mistake that they are unnecessary as a result. Protect that loyal best friend with any of the high quality dog jackets now available at Doggy In Wonderland.



To see all of the great dog coats and jackets available, as well as the rest of the fantastic winter and holiday products, visit DoggyinWonderland.com today.



About Doggy In Wonderland

