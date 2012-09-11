Dog Crate Size Selection Simplified With New Guides by DogCrateSizes.com

Princeton, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2012 -- For a traveling dog, an appropriately sized dog crate is one of the most important accessories that they can have. It is essential to pick dog crate sizes that are designed for a dog’s size and weight to ensure that each dog has a comfortable experience.



For quite some time, dog owners across the globe have consulted Dog Crate Sizes, an expert in dog crates, breeds, and training, for all of their questions and concerns. Dog Crate Sizes’ website was recently upgraded to make it much easier for dog owners to find dog crate information, including a more detailed crate size guide, and articles about particular dog breeds. The website now also covers dog crates and materials in more detail.



The site’s dog crate size guide was compiled to help canine owners determine the best crate size for their dog. The guide provides instructions so that owners know how to measure their dogs to find a cozy crate.



According to the size guide, “In general, you will want to make sure that your dog can completely stand up inside of the dog crate. Your dog should also be able to lie down and turn around comfortably inside of the crate. However, you do not want to give your dog too much room, as this will make dog crate training difficult.”



Even though Dog Crate Sizes does not sell dog crates, they compiled a list of trusted retailers that sell competitively priced crates, some eligible for free shipping. Dog Crate Sizes recommends Midwest Dog Crates, but they also located a trusted retailer that sells dog crates for up to 50% to 70% off of the original price. Customers can click on any price within the chart in order to see more information about the products for dogs extra small to XX-large.



Guides to reasonably priced dog crate accessories, including harnesses, beds, and play pens, are now available as well.



Dog Crate Sizes also gathered articles about dog breeds for their curious visitors. When thinking about selecting a breed, Dog Crate Sizes emphasizes that prospective owners need to consider the amount of space available, the temperament of the dog, and the activity level necessary to keep the dog happy and healthy.



Dog Crate Sizes stresses that picking a dog crate is not as simple as if a dog will fit into it or not and urges dog owners to do their research before buying accessories. Their directory aims to present the best information possible to help dog owners make educated decisions concerning their dogs and dog training.



About Dog Crate Sizes

Dog Crate Sizes strives to provide people with all the information they need to find the perfect crate for them and their pet. With all the different options on the market, the site helps owners determine the right dog crate size for them and which accessories will make their pooch feel comfortable. The site also offers insightful dog training advice and links to the best crates money can buy. For more information, please visit http://www.DogCrateSizes.com