Vebo Pet Supplies Now Offers the Best Range of Dog Enclosures and Cages

Belmore, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- While discuss the company's recent success and stellar achievements at the press meet, one of the spokespersons stated, “We are proud to be one of the top pet enclosure suppliers in Australia, and we will continue to expand our range and offer our customers the largest selection of dog cages, exercise pens, kennel runs and other enclosures. Customer service is also our major focus because we understand the challenges of online shopping.”



Vebo Pet Supplies is also known for its Indoor and Outdoor Rabbit Cages and Hutches. They supply a range of wooden rabbit hutches that are great as outdoor enclosures, and they also supply a wide selection of metal and plastic cages for indoor use and traveling.



About Vebo Pet Supplies

Vebo Pet Supplies specialized in pet enclosure supplier and stock one of the largest range of pet cage, crates, kennels, houses and enclosures in Australia. Actively operating in the locality, they have supplied cages to the Sutherland city council, the Hawkesbury city council, the RSPCA, non-profit animal rescue squads and animal shelters. Their quality products are also used by vets, catteries, dog breeders, and pet grooming shops across Australia.



Visit: http://www.vebopet.com.au/other-small-pets/cage-hutch.html to find Indoor and Outdoor Rabbit Cages in Australia & nearest area.