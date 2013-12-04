Most Sought After Dog Exercise Pens in Australia, Now at Vebopet.com.au

Belmore, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- At Vebo Pet Supplies, a huge variety of pens are available in different sizes and shapes. In fact, finding a pen that is of appropriate size is important for the comfort of pet. Keeping this in mind and being one of the trusted suppliers of dog fence in Australia; http://www.vebopet.com.au/dog/dog-run-fence.html -Vebo Pet Supplies offers several models that are expandable, so it can grow bigger as the animal does. They are generally two to four feet tall and some will have a top to prevent the pets from climbing out. For frequent outdoor use, there are tops designed to shade the sun.



Moreover, always buying dog crates; http://www.vebopet.com.au/dog/dog-crate-cage.html -is not the only option with Vebo Pet Supplies. This online store is the only place where one can hire a pet crate/cage. While elaborating it further, a spokesperson stated, “We understand there are a million reasons why you need a crate or a cage, whether it be asking a friend to look after your dog for a few days, a short trip to the holiday home, or in the majority of cases, for a recovering pet after surgery. As you may not have a crate or a cage lying around at home, there is now an alternative to buying a dog crate/cage which you will only use for a few weeks - the option to hire a pet crate/cage from less than 1 dollar a day.”



About Vebo Pet Supplies

Vebo Pet Supplies specialized in pet enclosure supplier and stock one of the largest rangeSupplies of pet cage, crates, kennels, houses and enclosures in Australia. Actively operating in the locality, they have supplied cages to the Sutherland city council, the Hawkesbury city council, the RSPCA, non-profit animal rescue squads and animal shelters. Their quality products are also used by vets, catteries, dog breeders, and pet grooming shops across Australia.



Visit: http://www.vebopet.com.au/dog/dog-exercise-pen.html to find Dog exercise pens in Australia.