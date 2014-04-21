Dog Experts Warn Public of Doggie Treats from Abroad

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- Many animal experts in the United States are becoming highly alarmed as more doggie treats are making its way in the country. According to various sources, some doggie treats that were imported in the United States are questionable especially when it comes to how those doggie treats were made and what kind of ingredient were used in making them. Many imported dog treats were reported to be harmful to dogs that even the FDA got involved and warned the public about them. Aside from that, dog experts also encourage people to make sure that the doggie treat that they are buying are gluten free. Gluten is a kind of protein which is derived from what and other related grains such as rye and barley. Some doggie treat manufacturers add it to their products in order to claim that their product has protein. Gluten is very toxic to animals especially to dogs.



Another important information that dog experts warn people against would be doggie treats that contain artificial ingredients and preservatives. Such substances include BHA and BHT which are added to doggie treats in order to prolong its shelf life. In order to get the best doggie treat possible, make sure that you buy only from trusted doggie treat manufacturers in the country.



One of the most recommended dog treats today by many veterinarians would be Lena’s Pet Products’ Chicken Gourmet Chicken Jerky Treats for Dogs and Cats . It is made with 100% USA Grade A Chicken Breast and doesn’t contain additives or preservatives. It is low in fat and high in protein which makes it an ideal treat for both dogs and cats.



“Our dog is a cross of many breeds. She is also a creature of habit. Gourmet Chicken Jerky is one of the few treats that she accepted immediately and devoured. It is a healthy treat that reinforces her response to us. She will come when shown the Jerky. We highly recommend this product.” – Thomas F. Lang, Dog Owner



About Lena’s Pet Products

Lena’s Pet Products is one of the best producers of high quality and highly effective supplements for various pets from dogs, cats to birds. They provide top notch products that contain that right amount of nutrients for your pets. Every product that they have has been made in the United States and is based on health and safety standards.



For further information please contact:

Lena Wasserman

publicrelations@lwgsocialmediamarketing.com

321-972-3932

LWG Social Media Marketing

http://lwgsocialmediamarketing.com/