New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Growth in total dog food volume sales in 2012 equalled that recorded in 2011, while growth in total current value sales was up slightly on the previous year. Volume and current value growth rates were both stronger than the respective CAGRs for the review period. The positive development of the entire category was underpinned by favourable economic conditions and continued growth in Chile's pet dog population. Increasing maturity and a growing preference for smaller dog breeds, which eat less,...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in Chile report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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