Dog Food in Finland - New Market Study Published

Fast Market Research recommends "Dog Food in Finland" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2013 -- Dog food is estimated to maintain its growth in current value terms by 6% in 2013 reaching EUR168 million. Part of this increase is contributed to the one percentage point increase in VAT from 13% to 14% in January 2013. Volume sales of dog food are expected to increase by 2% to 45,538 tonnes in 2013. Similarly to previous years, growth is especially strong within premium products and dog treats. People are showing more interest in investing in their pets and breed- and age-specific products are...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in Finland report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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