Dog Food in France - New Market Study Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2013 -- Provisional 2012 estimates point out a general increase of total dog food value sales, registering strong category growth. Amongst the best performing categories in 2012, dog treats will post impressive growth of 8%, continuing to fuel the growth of the market throughout 2012. Behind this excellent performance, the humanisation and convenience trend boost the premium category. Unsurprisingly, the category of wet dog food is receding with negative value growth in nearly all categories with the...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in France report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
