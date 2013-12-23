Dog Food in the United Arab Emirates - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Dog Food in the United Arab Emirates", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2013 -- 2013 is expected to see on-going growth of 9% in volume terms and 12% in current value terms. Growth will be linked to the increase in the number of expats in the UAE, especially with the downturn and political instability in Egypt, Syria and European countries increasing the work force in the UAE. Consequently, dog food consumption will increase in line with dog population growth, to reach 80,000 dogs in 2013 as pet owners seek prepared food for dogs to ensure they are fed the right type of...
Euromonitor International's Dog Food in United Arab Emirates report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Dog Treats and Mixers, Dry Dog Food, Wet Dog Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Dog Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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