Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Spectrum Brands [United States], Hartz mountain corporation [United States], Central Garden & Pet Company [United States], Jarden Consumer Solutions [United Kingdom], Wahl Clipper Corporation [United States], andis [United States], Geib Buttercut [United States], Petmate [United States], Coastal Pet Products [United States], Millers Forge [United States], Chris Christensen Systems [United States], Bio-Groom [United States], TropiClean [United Staes], Lambert Kay [United States], Davis [United States], Earthbath [United States], Synergy Labs [United States], Pet Champion [Greece], Miracle Care [United States], Cardinal Laboratories [United States].



Dog grooming is a process in which physical appearance of dog is enhanced by cleaning of a dog or by providing hygienic care. A full service grooming, done by certified Canine Stylist, includes a proper bath, force air drier, all body parts separate cleaning followed by hair cutting depends on ownerâ€™s choice. Growing pet spending led by rising disposable income is expected to increase the demand for dog grooming across the world.



The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

by Type (Bathing & Brushing, Hair Removal, Nail Trimming, Others), Tool and Products Type (Blades, Brushes and Combs, Rakes, Shampoo and Conditioners, Dental Care Tools, Clippers and Scissors), Distribution Channels (Supermarket, Groomers Mall, E-Commerce), Serving Type (Home-Based, Commercial)



Market Drivers:

- Rising Disposable Income Led to Increase in Pet Spending

- Rising Number of Dog Owners

- Growing Popularity of Dog Grooming Shows



Market Trends:

- Growth of Mobile Pet/Dog Groomers

- Rising Demand of Luxury Services for Hybrid Dog



Opportunities:

- Technological Advancement in Pet Grooming Products

- Organization of Pet Grooming Shows

- Growing Awareness about Pet/Dog Well-being in Emerging Economies



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Animal care agencies such as PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and Pet Industry Federation (PIF) make the regulatory guideline to ensure pet safety and well-being. The PIF regulatory body mandates that dog groomers must be licensed and well trained.



Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Dog Grooming Market:

Chapter 01 – Dog Grooming Executive Summary

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Chapter 03 – Key Success Factors

Chapter 04 – Covid-19 Crisis Analysis on Global Dog Grooming Market

Chapter 05 – Global Dog Grooming Market - Pricing Analysis

Chapter 06 – Global Dog Grooming Market Background

Chapter 07 -- Global Dog Grooming Market Segmentation

Chapter 08 – Key and Emerging Countries Analysis in Global Dog Grooming Market

Chapter 09 – Global Dog Grooming Market Structure Analysis

Chapter 10 – Global Dog Grooming Market Competitive Analysis

Chapter 11 – Assumptions and Acronyms

Chapter 12 – Research Methodology



