Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2020 -- Dog grooming is a process in which physical appearance of dog is enhanced by cleaning of a dog or by providing hygienic care. A full service grooming, done by certified Canine Stylist, includes a proper bath, force air drier, all body parts separate cleaning followed by hair cutting depends on owner's choice. Growing pet spending led by rising disposable income is expected to increase the demand for dog grooming across the world.



Latest Research Study on Global Dog Grooming Market published by AMA, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope.Global Dog Grooming Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services.The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors, Challenges and Current Scenario Analysis of the Global Dog Grooming.The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Spectrum Brands [United States], Hartz mountain corporation [United States], Central Garden & Pet Company [United States], Jarden Consumer Solutions [United Kingdom], Wahl Clipper Corporation [United States], andis [United States], Geib Buttercut [United States], Petmate [United States], Coastal Pet Products [United States], Millers Forge [United States], Chris Christensen Systems [United States], Bio-Groom [United States], TropiClean [United Staes], Lambert Kay [United States], Davis [United States], Earthbath [United States], Synergy Labs [United States], Pet Champion [Greece], Miracle Care [United States] and Cardinal Laboratories [United States]



Type (Bathing & Brushing, Hair Removal, Nail Trimming, Others), Tool and Products Type (Blades, Brushes and Combs, Rakes, Shampoo and Conditioners, Dental Care Tools, Clippers and Scissors), Distribution Channels (Supermarket, Groomers Mall, E-Commerce), Serving Type (Home-Based, Commercial)



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Dog Grooming Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Market Drivers

- Rising Number of Dog Owners

- Growing Popularity of Dog Grooming Shows

- Rising Disposable Income Led to Increase in Pet Spending



Market Trend

- Rising Demand of Luxury Services for Hybrid Dog

- Growth of Mobile Pet/Dog Groomers



Restraints

- High Cost of Dog Grooming Products and Services

- Improper Dog Care Led to Spread of Contagious Disease in Dogs



Opportunities

- Organization of Pet Grooming Shows

- Growing Awareness about Pet/Dog Well-being in Emerging Economies

- Technological Advancement in Pet Grooming Products



Challenges

- Intricacy Involved in Dog Grooming Such as Trimming Nails and Matted Dog Hair



Table of Content: Covid-19 Impact On Global Dog Grooming Market:

1. Study Scope

1.1 Global Dog Grooming Market Competition by Manufacturers (Market Share, Y-o-Y Growth, Market Revenue, Rank)

1.2 Market Concentration

1.3 Comparative Market Share Analysis (Leaders and Emerging Players) [2018-2019]

1.2 Global Dog Grooming Market Characteristics

1.3 Global Dog Grooming Market Scenario by Region

1.4 Global Dog Grooming Market Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Dog Grooming Historic Market Analysis by Type

1.4.2 Global Dog Grooming Historic Market Analysis by Application

1.4.3 Global Dog Grooming Historic Market Analysis By ………….

1.4.4. Global Dog Grooming Historic Market Analysis by ………….

------

2. Market Company Profiles

2.1 Overview

2.2 Production & Services (2018-2025)

2.3 Financial Performance (2018-2025)

2.4 Strategy

2.5 Spectrum Brands [United States], Hartz mountain corporation [United States], Central Garden & Pet Company [United States], Jarden Consumer Solutions [United Kingdom], Wahl Clipper Corporation [United States], andis [United States], Geib Buttercut [United States], Petmate [United States], Coastal Pet Products [United States], Millers Forge [United States], Chris Christensen Systems [United States], Bio-Groom [United States], TropiClean [United Staes], Lambert Kay [United States], Davis [United States], Earthbath [United States], Synergy Labs [United States], Pet Champion [Greece], Miracle Care [United States] and Cardinal Laboratories [United States]

3. Future & Forecast Data

4. Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis (2019-2025)

5. Global Dog Grooming Manufacturing Cost Analysis

6. Global Dog Grooming Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

7. Global Dog Grooming Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers; Post COVID Analysis…

8. Global Dog Grooming Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis (2018-2025)

9. Global Dog Grooming Research Finding and Conclusion

10. Global Dog Grooming Methodology and Data Source



Data Sources & Methodology



The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Dog Grooming Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry's value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.



In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company's Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



