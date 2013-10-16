Vebo Pet Supplies Now Offers Some of the Best Dog Play Pens

Belmore, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2013 -- Their dog play pens are most popular and versatile pet enclosures, that can be put away and setup in minutes. In fact, these are great for keeping new born puppies or “If one doesn’t want puppies, they can keep the females separate from the males during breeding season”, using these play pens.



When it’s about cat cages in Australia; www.vebopet.com.au/cat/cat-cages.html one does not have to look further than Vebo Pet Supplies; they have it all. All their products are strong, durable and reliable; encompassing everything needed to ensure full pet comfort. They have sufficient space to house cats and other pets in a convenient manner. Designed with great aesthetic sense, these cages have classy appearance, thus beautify the ambience as well.



With a reliable online purchasing facility, Vebo Pet Supplies is certainly the best place to buy dog kennels in Australia; www.vebopet.com.au/dog/dog-run-fence.html. The company is committed to offer quality along with affordable cost. These cages are being offered online at very low prices, when compared to what one spends while purchasing from the local stores.



Manufactured from heavy duty and pure stainless steel, their products are resistant to corrosion and rusting. They are designed to provide a safe and adequate space to the pets. Moreover, even if the requirement is for huge cages, customers can easily avail them from Vebo Pet Supplies.



About Vebo Pet Supplies

Vebo Pet Supplies specialized in pet enclosure supplier and stock one of the largest range of pet cage, crates, kennels, houses and enclosures in Australia. Actively operating in the locality, they have supplied cages to the Sutherland city council, the Hawkesbury city council, the RSPCA, non-profit animal rescue squads and animal shelters. Their quality products are also used by vets, catteries, dog breeders, and pet grooming shops across Australia.



Visit: http://www.vebopet.com.au/dog/dog-exercise-pen.html to find Dog Play pens in Australia & nearest area.