Dog Portraits on the Rise During Pandemic

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- A dog painting company based in London, England has seen an interesting trend. It appears since more people are staying home with their pets that there has been a rise in the number of requests for pet portraits painted.



Dog Artists are a group of eight professional artists specialising in hand painted dog portraits. Based in London, England, they have a worldwide audience and deliver oil portraits across the world for its clients.?



Anouska Bertram, Founder of Dog Artists, speculated as to why they have seen a rise in pet portrait commissions. She said, in part, "we [Dog Artists] have found this very surprising as artwork is expensive. Our starting price for an oil portrait is £270, but we think because of the lockdown, people have spent infinitely more time with their pets than before. As a result, people are even more attached to their dog companions. Hence why we have seen a 25 percent rise in enquiries than before the virus pandemic."?



Each piece is hand painted, oil on canvas and are based on photographs that customers send in. Clients can also choose their specific dimensions based on their specific needs. This includes background and style. The company also offers a framing service and worldwide delivery.



"We also have a lot of special requests for dogs painted in period dress and uniforms as well. The choice designs are available on our website for customers to review and make selections. These have proven to be just as popular as the standard, classic paintings we offer our customers," continued Bertram.



All commissioned dog portraits are ready for delivery in approximately four to six weeks from purchase date. A full list of options, prices and examples is on the website. Visit https://www.dogartists.co.uk/ for more.



