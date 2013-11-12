Plainfield, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- Many dog owners are frustrated with their dog’s behavior. A newly updated book “Dog Training Made Simple – A Professional Dog Trainer Shares Her Secrets” brings help to dog owners struggling to get their dogs to behave.



Carol Miller, Certified Dog Trainer, has just finished updating her newest dog training book, filled with new tips and techniques from modern, scientific training methods. This is the third book in her series “Really Simple Dog Training.”



Training a dog is much easier than most people think – they simply need to learn how to communicate with him, and, voila! He becomes a willing participant in the learning process.



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This book is different from the many other dog training books available.



Most of the popular dog training books focus on old-style methods of intimidation and punishment, which are both unnecessary and can ultimately be harmful to the relationship between an owner and his or her dog.



Dogs, like people, respond best to encouragement and clear information rather than scolding and force. Once a dog understands what is expected of him, he can learn to get what he wants by doing things in a more acceptable way. An example of this would be when the dog learns to sit instead of bark or jump on people when he wants something. This creates a lovely win-win situation for both dog and owner.



“Dog Training Made Simple” is just that – a simple set of instructions that anyone can use to train their dog. No fluff, no pages and pages of filler – just step-by-step information that can be put to use right away.



Laid out by behavior, dog owners can pick and choose what they want to teach their dog. Each behavior is carefully broken down into easy-to-teach steps, and explains how and when to move onto harder and harder challenges with the dog. It's fun for both dog and owner alike.



And while the dog is learning to behave better, his owner is developing a terrific relationship with him. And isn’t that why people get a dog in the first place?



Anyone can train a dog follow this training program.



Clear and concise instructions are included for each command, along with WHY the dog needs to know it, HOW to teach it, and TROUBLESHOOTING any problems that might come up. There’s even a glossary of terms at the end of the book.



Dog training can be simple when following the methods described in this concise, updated book. Anyone considering doing his or her own dog training would benefit by taking a look at this popular publication.



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About Carol Miller

Carol Miller is a Certified Dog Trainer and the author of three dog training books. She believes that the secret to a terrific relationship with your dog lies in great communication and mutual love and respect.



Contact Details:

Name: Carol Miller

Email: carol@reallysimpledogtraining.com

Address: P.O. Box 2627, Plainfield, NJ 07060 USA

Phone: 609-290-6603