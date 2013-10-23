Winchester, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month and National Caregiver Month and Dog Wish, a non-profit organization specializing in training service dogs, will mark the occasion with community events and outreach programs. Dog Wish service dogs are specifically trained to help patients with Alzheimer’s as well as their families to deal with some of the challenges they face every day.



“Nearly 5.2 million Americans of all ages are currently battling Alzheimer's disease and there are 15 million Alzheimer's and dementia caregivers in the U.S.” said Bob Taylor, dog trainer and founder of Wish Dog. “We want to thank these special people who take care of their family members and loved ones and offer them a helping hand… or paw.”



As one of the leading trainers in the field, Taylor literally wrote the book on dementia service dogs, called “Caregivers with Paws.” The book is currently available on Kindle eBooks via Amazon.com.



Service dogs trained by Dog Wish have helped patients with Alzheimer’s and dementia to be as comfortable as possible; stay socially oriented to friends and family; maintain a normal daily routine; and keep them safe and functioning in their normal environment for as long as possible. The goal of Dog Wish is to keep dementia patients in an environment that can preserve their integrity, dignity and their state of being in a safe, comfortable and positive environment. In addition to providing service dogs, Dog Wish works with an on-staff Gerontologist, Home Safety and Aging-in-Place specialist, Karen Tracy Taylor. She assists Dog Wish clients adjust their homes to be safe and comfortable during the progression of the disease.



During National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month, Dog Wish will work to educate families dealing with this debilitating disease about the benefits of engaging a service dog. The cost of a service dog from Dog Wish is comparable to a month or two in a care facility, but the companionship, help and relief they provide cannot be quantified.



For more information about service dogs for patients with Alzheimer's disease and dementia, visit http://www.dogwish.org/.



About Dog Wish

Dog Wish is a charitable non-profit organization that trains top quality service dogs and places them with those with Autism, dementia, PTSD, seizures and more at cost effective rates. For over thirty years, Bob Taylor has offered the best in dog training for working dogs, service dogs, and family pets. Founder, Bob Taylor has been honored for his work by several organizations like The Red Cross, Make-A-Wish Foundation, the German Shepherd Dog Club, and others. During the past several years Taylor has trained over 300 service dogs for the disabled community and Dog Wish continues to provide and place dogs trained on a level that changes the lives of everyone who owns them.