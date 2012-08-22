DogArthritisAspirin.com Launches Information Campaign on Canine Arthritis

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- The specialists behind the website DogArthritisAspirin.com have begun an outreach campaign to inform dog owners about the treatments and their potential risks for dogs suffering from joint pain or arthritis. The dog arthritis prevention and treatment website provides useful information on how to relieve arthritis pain in dogs and counteract the effects of the inflammation of the joints.



According to several recent reports, canine arthritis has been on the rise in recent years. However, the painful joint disorder affecting primarily larger breeds and older dogs can be dealt with effectively in a number of different ways. The DogArthritisAspirin.com website has recently embarked on a campaign to raise awareness of the disorder as well as effective ways to prevent and treat it while minimizing adverse effects. “Our goal is to make owners aware of the facts of arthritis in dogs, effective ways to minimize risk from the use of aspirin for short-term relief, and effective long-term relief options,” said a DogArthritisAspirin.com spokesperson.



While aspirin for dogs can provide short-term relief from the swelling and discomfort of arthritis in dogs, the new campaign makes it clear that there are serious side effects that make it imperative to have any therapy or remedy prescribed under a veterinarian’s supervision.



Aspirin are potent and have high toxicity. In the short-term, aspirin may cause some serious gastrointestinal problems that may result in severe stomach irritation with side effects like vomiting, loss of appetite and diarrhea. “Over the long run, they may cause serious health problems such as kidney or liver damage to dogs, and owners must never give over-the-counter aspirin made for human consumption to dogs,” said the spokesperson.



The website stresses that before any therapy or aspirin regimen, the veterinarian will perform a complete workup to establish a baseline of the dog’s health. “We try to emphasize that proper care and feeding of the dog or puppy can prevent, minimize or alleviate a host of conditions,” said the website spokesperson. “Diet, exercise, supplements and the proper sleeping environment are essential to any pet’s good health.”



While the website and the campaign goes into detail on each of these aspects, it also explores and explains the many NSAIDs other than aspirin that are either prescribed or that can be purchased over the counter for the treatment of dog joint pain relief. Some of these include Carprofen (Rimadyl), Etodolac (EtoGesic), and several others, which are thoroughly explained along with their potential side effects on the website. The website and the campaign also provide information on homeopathic and oligotherapeutic dietary supplements such as Arthro-Ionx. For more information, please visit http://www.dogarthritisaspirin.com



