Dogbeds-Dogduvets.co.uk Launches Waterproof Duvets for Indoor and Outdoor Dog Comfort

Current research indicates accommodating canines with a comfortable, appropriately sized bed provides a number of health benefits for both indoor and outdoor dogs, especially in the case of large breeds and those who are aging. Larger and older dogs are prone to arthritis, joint and spine disorders and osteoporosis, all of which can be exacerbated by jumping onto high beds, couches and patio furniture and regularly sleeping on hard surfaces. In answer to this issue, Dogbeds-Dogduvets has launched their latest line of waterproof dog duvets, appropriate for use both inside and outside the home.



Dean Philips of Dogbeds-Dogduvets.co.uk elaborated, "We carry a complete array of comfortable, fashionable waterproof dog duvets to meet the needs of any dog and owner. Our utmost heavy duty offering is the "Mariner", which is perfect for all situations that may include water. This model works well in outdoor kennels or doghouses, as it durable and completely waterproof. Lighter, but also available in a variety of colors, is the "Nemo" line. This duvet is more appropriate for use inside the home or in vehicles and campers. Due to their material composition, these items are not machine washable; however, they can easily be hand washed and sanitized using warm water and detergent. Our nylon liner adds an extra element of protection and can be fitted under existing covers. While the liner absorbs moisture, they also feature an rubber inlay that keeps the inner duvet clean and dry. This liner is a wonderful addition for incontinent dogs or those who have yet to be house trained. Customers may learn more about the colors and styles we have to offer at www.dogbeds-dogduvets.co.uk."



Philips went on to say, "All of our luxurious dog beds and dog duvets are manufactured according to British Standards and come with a quality guarantee. Except for the aforementioned models, all our products are machine washable and certified not to bunch when washed. Our covers feature Velcro or zip seals; furthermore, many include the CoolMax backing for maximum comfort. We carry models for small, medium and large dogs. For those who are unsure of which size to purchase, we offer a sizing chart on our website, www.dogbeds-dogduvets.co.uk. We also fill custom orders for dogs not falling into the size range we carry."



"Aside from the physical health benefits, soft, indulgent dog beds and duvets can improve a dog's emotional well being," added Philips, "Giving a dog a place of his or her own will give them a peaceful haven in which to rest. Dogs with their own comfortable space have been proven to be happier and more well adjusted than those who lack such a space. Dogs suffering from the pain and limited mobility of bone and joint issues will rest easier with a cozy, supple bed of their own."



About Dogbeds-Dogduvets.co.uk

Established in 1991, Dogbeds-Dogduvets.co.uk is a family owned company holding years of experience in dog care and the design, development and manufacture of dog bedding. Pet comfort and well being is their top priority and they are wholly committed to meeting the needs of pets and their owners.