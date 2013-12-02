Dogbeds-Dogduvets.co.uk Showcases Unique Pet Bedding

Mereworth, Kent -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/02/2013 -- In recent studies commissioned by the pet food industry, researchers found that there are around 43 million pet dogs in Western Europe. France accounted for 8.8 million pets, with the U.K. reporting 6.8 million. The findings also revealed 6 million pet dogs in Canada, and 42.5 million U.S. households with one or more dogs. With these trends in mind, Dogbeds-Dogduvets.co.uk now provides a wide variety of unique dog bedding for breeds of every size.



Company spokesperson Jill Reed commented, "We are a family owned and run company, established in 1991. With years of experience in all aspects of dogs, and in the manufacture, design and development of dog bedding, we are able to offer a professional and personal relationship to all of our customers. If you have a question, pick up the phone and ask....we are committed to your pets needs. Our bedding is manufactured exclusively in the U.K. Quality is the benchmark and we source only tried and trusted brand name products to supply alongside ours - enabling you, the customer, to buy with confidence and peace of mind. Your pet's comfort and well being is our priority. Priced to sell, our products are designed to last; and we have many returning, loyal, valued customers, several becoming friends over the years. Purchasing a dog bed is more than buying a product. It is about value, confidence, and trust......and that is Doggyduvets."



Customers who visit the website will find a range of doggy bedding, made in a variety of brightly colored materials. These include corduroy, fleece, Merino Wool, and cotton. Sizes range from small and cozy beds to huge pillows, suitable for even the largest breeds. Site visitors who click on product links can view photos and will find more information here. This includes descriptions of specialty items, such as fluffy inserts for rigid plastic beds, and non-slip vet beds. In addition, the website offers a size guide for customers. They can click here for website guidance in choosing bedding that suits their pet's personality. The guide offers options for dogs who are curlers, loungers, and sprawlers.



"All of our dogbeds-dogduvets are quality guaranteed. Covers and duvets are fully washable; duvets will not bunch when washed. Covers have a Velcro or zip seal and many styles havie the CoolMax backing. DoggyDuvet lines are manufactured exclusively in our UK factory and all of our luxury dog bedding and dog duvets are manufactured to British Standards.", explained Reed.



About Dogbeds-Dogduvets.co.uk

Dogbeds-Dogduvets.co.uk is a family-run British business that offers unique dog bedding. They provide products in a wide range of materials, sizes, and prices, and sell only the highest-quality, durable bedding. The staff specializes in meeting customers' - and their pets' - needs. The company motto is,: "If we can - we will".