DogBeds.com.au Extends Its Range of Trampoline Dog Beds

Many Australian pet owners see their dogs as part of the family. And just like any member of the family, that dog sleeps in a bed at night. But finding the right bed for a dog can be difficult. There are dozens of different types of beds out there, but dogs are notoriously picky about what kind of surface they lie on.



At DogBeds.com.au, visitors will learn about one unique type of dog bed available today. The trampoline dog bed aims to provide dogs with the ultimate level of comfort. Currently, DogBeds.com.au offers one type of trampoline bed for sale: the “Four Seasons Trampoline Dog Bed” at a price of $19.90.



A spokesperson for DogBeds.com.au explained the advantages of the Four Seasons Trampoline Dog Bed:



“We’re really excited to begin offering the new Four Seasons Trampoline Dog Bed to our customers. The trampoline dog bed, as the name suggests, supports the dog above the ground on a woven mesh of fabric. The bed features a heavy duty steel frame and dogs seem to love lying down on the bed to go to sleep at night. Since the trampoline bed is raised, it’s also an effective way of controlling fleas.”



In order to get the most out of their trampoline dog bed, visitors to DogBeds.com.au may want to purchase the Four Seasons Combo Dog Bed, which includes the trampoline frame along with a comfy padding attached to the top. According to the DogBeds.com.au spokesperson, this item has continued to be a best seller year-after-year:



“We’ve been overwhelmed by the popularity of the trampoline dog bed combo. We have a number of different padding options and sizes available, making this a perfect bed for dogs of any size. The low profile design and attractive color schemes also ensure that it doesn’t look too out-of-place no matter where it’s placed in the house.”



The DogBeds.com.au website includes far more than just trampoline beds for dogs. There is also a wide selection of waterproof dog beds, futon dog beds, donut dog beds, and even special designer dog beds. The designer dog beds are meant to complement the interior design of any home while offering superior comfort for the dog.



At the DogBeds.com.au website, visitors will find all of the information they need to make a smart decision on their next dog bed purchase. The website includes delivery information and a free shipping quote generator. Visitors simply enter their postcode to check how much it costs to make a delivery.



