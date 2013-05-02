DoggyRide Releases Its Novel10 Luxury, All-Inclusive Bike Trailer to Celebrate Its Ten-Year Anniversary of Innovating Biking Adventures with One's Dog

Snoqualmie, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- Dutch Dog Design celebrates 10 years of pioneering a biking experience with its uniquely and ingeniously designed DoggyRide dog bike trailers and strollers. From humble beginnings out of one man’s garage, DoggyRide products have continued to test the possibilities of a dream to make a global impact on the new experiences of biking or strolling with one’s dog. Satisfied users span across the United States, Canada, Japan, and much of Europe. To celebrate the momentous occasion of this tenth anniversary, on April 30, 2013, also a national holiday in The Netherlands, DoggyRide releases a new, limited edition model of its Novel dog bike trailer, called the Novel10.



This limited edition anniversary model trailer has a cool, sleek Holland Orange and black color scheme, orange being the color of The Netherlands, to represent owner and designer Matthys van Leeuwen’s home country, and to represent the country which helped DoggyRide and the dog biking experience to become a popular outdoors experience, launching it into the successful product line that it is today, while also becoming a genericized term, synonymous with the idea of biking with one’s dog.



The Novel10 is delivered as a complete biking experience. This means that the trailer is comprised of the limited edition dog bike trailer plus some of its most popular accessories: the luxury pet mat which cushions a ride to eliminate the general road vibrations, the cargo roof rack which is popular with users who go on camping trips or who visit farmer’s markets by bike and the kickstand which is useful for added stability while being parked or to aid a dog’s entry and exit to and from the trailer cabin. The fabric cover is orange, black and grey, with rear storage pouch, water bottle pocket and reflective striping, while the trailer’s frame, tow bar, spokes and hubs are all matte black.



DoggyRide bike trailers and strollers are designed and engineered from scratch with a dog’s comfort, safety and usage habits at top of mind. There is more engineering involved in successfully biking or strolling with a dog than is seen with using a retrofitted child bike trailer or retrofitted baby stroller. DoggyRide prides itself on innovating designs which help to improve overall user experiences, helping owners and dogs to enjoy the outdoors, together.



More recently, the DoggyRide brand has begun to expand its product offerings, to provide more varied outdoors experiences with one’s dog. New items include the multi-function Cocoon bike basket for small dogs, the Buddy hands-free dog leash connector, and yet to be released Leader, a dog-bike exerciser and convertible pannier. The company has plans to continue to innovate and to expand the brand line to include more uniquely designed items for other outdoor activities, and add more options for items which already exist.



About Dutch Dog Design

Dutch Dog Design was founded by Matthys van Leeuwen in 2003, inspired by his love for biking and exercising with his dog. The company has been developing market-leading DoggyRide dog bike trailers, dog strollers and dog joggers. DoggyRide’s success has led to the birth of the DoggySnooze elevated dog furniture line and Dutch Dog Amsterdam line of eco-friendly dog collars and dog leashes. With sales offices in the Netherlands and United States, products are sold through distributors and retailers in eighteen different countries across the globe. DoggyRide and DoggySnooze are registered trademarks of Dutch Dog Design LLC. More information is available online at http://www.doggyride.com.