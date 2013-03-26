DogHQ Releases New Infographic That Sheds Light on Dogs as Family Members

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- DogHQ has just released an infographic regarding dogs as family members. Dog as a Family Member Infographic contains interesting facts such as how many dog owners consider their pet a family member, top dog names, where family dogs typically come from, and many other cool tidbits of information.



This infographic from DogHQ is well crafted and designed to provide information for dog owners and those who are considering owning a four-legged friend. Some interesting facts from the DogHQ “Dog as a family member” infographic include that 9 in 10 dog owners consider their pet a family member, and 53% of dogs sleep in their owner’s bedroom. People who check out the DogHQ infographic might also be shocked to learn that dogs have lived with humans for over 14,000 years.



About DogHQ.co

DogHQ http://doghq.co is a question and answer site that provides all the necessary information to succeed in raising a friendly, healthy, and happy dog. While DogHQ only launched a few weeks ago, they already have dozens of active users from normal consumers and dog owners, to professional dog trainers, vets, and breeders. Website visitors can interact with other users on DogHQ to both ask and answer questions regarding raising dogs.



