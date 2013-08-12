DogHQ Releases Rottweiler Dog Breed Infographic

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- DogHQ has just released an infographic focused on the Rottweiler dog breed facts and trivia. Rottweiler Infographic contains interesting facts such as what is the Rottweiler true personality, what are the pros and cons in owning a Rottweiler, how much exercise, training and grooming Rottweiler needs and many other cool tidbits of information. Among other Rottweiler facts covered: breed highlights, breed appearance, history, health and care, training.



This infographic from DogHQ is well crafted and designed to provide information for Rottweiler owners and breeders, dog lovers considering getting a Rottie puppy and breed enthusiasts. Some interesting facts from the DogHQ Rottweiler infographic include that Rottweiler was originally used for pulling carts and cattle herding as well as that Rottweiler descended from dogs that accompanied the Roman army in antiquity. People who check out the DogHQ infographic might also be surprised to learn that Rottweiler is inactive indoors and suitable for living in small spaces, such as an apartment.



About DogHQ.co

DogHQ http://doghq.co is a question and answer community website that provides all the necessary information to succeed in raising a friendly, healthy, and happy dog. Among hundreds of DogHQ users are dog owners, professional dog trainers, vets, and breeders. DogHQ users can interact with one another to both ask and answer dog related questions.



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