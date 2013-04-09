Dogologie Adds More Designer Dog Collars

Brooklyn, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/09/2013 -- Dogologie Designs is announcing that they are adding more designs to their line of designer dog collars, leashes and accessories. Dogologie Designs is a company that creates high quality accessories for dogs. In particular, Dogologie presents a line of dog colors of various styles, variety and colors.



Dogologie Designs creates dog collars fashioned from leather, fabrics and other materials to meet the needs of their clients. Each collar is crafted to be unique, although there are many in stock that customers can choose. The collars themselves are created from high quality materials and feature a great number of designs. From collars that feature other dogs, foxes, squirrels, flowers and unique designs that compliment the dog, Dogologie Designs prides itself on providing a wide selection of high quality dog collars.



In addition to the dog collars, Dogologie Designs also features a wide number of leashes that attach to any of the collars. The leashes are also made from a variety of materials that include leather and fabrics to name a few. In addition, the leashes have a high quality catch that can be quickly released. This compliments the dog collars as the snap attachments are adjustable for many different sizes.



Ordering from Dogologie Designs is done online with customers choosing from a wide selection of collars including martingale dog collars, pink dog collars, leashes and other accessories. The emphasis is on providing excellent customer service and fast shipping. For more information about the new designs, please visit Dogologie Designs.



