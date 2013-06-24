Volunteer Group to Raise Funds for Charity with a Monthly Charity Fundraiser

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- This project aims to help not-so-well-off parties to elevate their standards of living and live comfortably.



Every day, millions of people could not even afford their basic needs. Thousands of organizations mobilize to help these people. The Monthly Do-Gooder Fundraiser from FundingGenie is one of these organizations geared towards growth and development.



In this project, anyone can donate $5 or any amount in any given month. At the end of each given month, there will be two recipients of the accumulated donations.



The recipients will be determined through a two-day voting period. Everyone who donated can submit the name of the beneficiary through commenting in the page.



The group encourages everyone to help. Any amount could help thousands of lives in no time. It could be a community, an organization, an individual, a charity or a family.



You can start your own fund raising event on FundingGenie.com and choose the beneficiary if you like. Monthly Do-gooder is spear heading a campaign to help alleviate poverty and instil development.



We can all help and share what we have. It is important to be able to recognize our needs but it is more rewarding to be concerned of others.



The top three donors earn recognition through special mentions and a link on their Facebook page or websites.



This project is organized and sponsored by FundingGenie and CrowdFunders Promotion. You can visit their websites at www.fundinggenie.com and www.cfundpromo.com for more details.



Or to dive right in and donate, you can visit this link: http://fundinggenie.com/campaigns/5-monthly-do-gooder-fundraiser/



Organizers will not be paid any portion of the donated amount. All funds raised will be given to the top two most voted beneficiaries.



Everyone could get well-off with others starting to help out. Every cent given means thousands of lives saved and millions more to be saved. Help now and live better tomorrow!



About CrowdFunders Promotion

CrowdFunders Promotion is a professional group of Crowdfunding promoters dedicated to getting people’s Crowdfunding projects funded. With a massive network of interested individuals, and access to dozens of press release websites, CrowdFunders is the only service in the world that can get you funded!



Media Contact:

Anaisse Amoretto | CrowdFunders Promotion

support@cfundpromo.com