Dogs Cats and Pets Makes Finding a New Pet Easy

Hull, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- Dogs Cats and Pets proudly announces they've attained page rank 5 with Google, the leading search engine in the world. Reaching this rank provides the site with the opportunity to reach more potential pet owners, allowing more to see the various dogs and cats looking to obtain new homes. "As there are many kittens and Puppies for sale - www.dogscatsandpets.co.uk, the more potential owners seeing the site, the easier the process becomes to make the perfect match between each animal and human," Calum Stevens of Dogs Cats and Pets declares.



Dogs Cats and Pets continues to attract attention thanks to their rising page rank, in conjunction with many other factors. "Those looking to offer animals for stud, sale or adoption choose this site as all listings are free and potential owners are able to see the listing immediately. This site allows for unlimited photo uploads along with video uploads to increase the appeal of animals being offered. Many sites don't offer this option and yet pets deserve features such as this as it increases the interest of potential owners when they can see more about an animal they are considering bringing into their home," Stevens continues.



Potential pet owners find they can browse dogs and cats by breed or by the city in which they are being sold. "Certain pet owners prefer to purchase an animal as they have specific requirements for the animal they wish to bring into their home. Being able to limit choices by selected criteria makes the process easier and, when the process is simplified, more animals can be seen in a shorter period of time, increasing the likelihood of a good match being made," Stevens goes on to say. Furthermore, the site offers pets available for adoption and these animals may also be searched by breed.



Pet ownership requires that one take on many tasks associated with the care of the animal. Dogs Cats and Pets additionally offers information designed to make this job easier. Here one finds information on living with multiple pets, treating fleas, tackling bad breath and more. "Dogs Cats and Pets strives to make pet ownership easier in every way and the articles offered on this site help to achieve this goal," Stevens points out.



About Dogs Cats and Pets

Dogs Cats and Pets attracts attention as the up and coming pet advertising platform in the United Kingdom. Advertisers list animals for sale, stud and adoption in an effort to find loving homes within the country, and all listings are free to create and available for instant viewing online. Dogs Cats and Pets out-performs other leading UK pet listing services and strives to match pets with their perfect owners.