Dogs Life Grooming Offers Its Grooming Services for the Residents of Lancashire

Lancashire, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Pets are among the most adorable members at any house. Especially dogs are among the most popular pets which most pet lovers like to have at their homes. Besides, forming a part of the family, they also need proper grooming in order to grow as trained pets and help their owners manage them with ease. It’s always possible for an owner to take care of this need but professionals make sure that things don’t go wrong and the dogs are trained in the desired manner. Seeking this need and demand of professional dog groomers Gill Reid has come up with her services. She has been working with animals for many years and dogs are her passion. She has in the past trained professionally as a dog groomer and loves to spend time with all kinds of dogs. It could be dog grooming in Blackpool or dog grooming in Fleetwood, she caters to a wide region. Residents can also avail of dog grooming in Cleveleys from her.



She has her own group of dogs which includes three Estrela Mountain Dogs, an Alaskan Malamute as well as the Jack Russel Terrier. She also enjoys showing her dogs and takes part in several canine activities which includes the Rally and Obedience. As per her profession she stresses that it is very important for her as well as the dog owner to keep them happy. Therefore, it is grooming which can serve the purpose and help her achieve this. Her grooming services are available in the Lancashire area where the dogs are groomed in a very gentle, safe, caring, and stress free environment. The full grooming services include bath and blow dry, brushing, de-matting, de-shedding, clipping, styling, scissoring, trimming, hand stripping, Nail trimming, eye care, etc. There are other different packages on offer which can be bathing, brushing, blow drying, etc.



Customers would be delighted to know that she offers a free pick up and drop off service. This means that customers would just need to book an appointment and they would have their dogs picked right from their doorsteps. To know more about the charges and the range of services on offer, customers can check her website which lists down every detail. In case they have more queries they might call her on (01253) 969431 and get answers to their queries. They could even fill up the contact us form with the requirements which they might have. The website features a blog and gallery where she puts in several updates regarding proper dog grooming. Moreover, the site also has the option of directly booking an appointment online which helps the customers to avail of the services with ease.



About Dogs Life Grooming

Dogs Life Grooming is a dog grooming service provided by Gill Reid in the Lancashire area. She has a rich experience of grooming dogs and has her own group of 5 dogs. Pet owners can get in touch with her on the numbers mentioned on the website or fill out the booking appointment from.



http://www.dogslifegrooming.com/



For Media Contact:

Company: Dogs Life Grooming

Lancashire, England, UK

Website: http://www.dogslifegrooming.com/