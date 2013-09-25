Dogs4LIife LLP in SINGAPORE IS NOW the DISTRIBUTOR of ALL VIBRANT PETS PRODUCTS in ASIA

Berryville, VA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- Vibrant Pets, Inc., in the Commonwealth of Virginia, U.S.A. has finalized a Distributor Agreement with Dogs4Life LLP in Singapore to distribute Vibrant Pets products in Asia. Dogs4Life will receive their initial shipment of products October 1, 2013 and is ready to distribute products throughout Asia.



Vibrant Pets is a powerful pet supplement for dogs, cats and horses and has received glowing reviews by their customers as demonstrated in an internet search and on their website (www.vibrantpets.com). Until this distributor agreement with Dogs4Life, Vibrant Pets distributed and sold products only in the United States.



Miss Chan, Marketing Director of Dogs4Life, LLP, stated “After much research on other supplements, which were found to be lacking in one way or another, we used Vibrant Pets on our own dogs and saw firsthand how healthy they stayed and how great their coat became. We want to share the benefits of Vibrant Pets with other concerned pet owners and believe the products will make a big difference in their lives!”Dogs4Life has established a website www.VibrantPetsSg.com and is ready to take orders.



Lee Phillips, President Vibrant Pets stated “We are excited about the opportunity that Dogs4Life affords us in bringing health to the pets in Asia and we look forward to our partnership and expanding the Asian market.”



Vibrant Pets, Inc., was established in 2005 and claims to be the most powerful pet supplement on the market, which helps dogs, cats and horses overcome both common and chronic health issues. Statements made about Vibrant Pets on the Internet are impressive and they have over 2700 followers on Facebook.



Vibrant Pets

http://www.vibrantpets.com

support@vibrantpets.com

Lee Phillips (President)



853 Russell Road

Berryville VA 22611

Tel 866-945-7387