Dogsmartway.com Introduces a Dog Clothing Wholesale Outlet

Sichuan, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Pet owners love to adorn their loved little one http://www.dogsmartway.com with fashionable clothes and accessories. Often dog clothes can be very expensive. Now buy dog apparel, shoes and accessories at a sale price from dogsmartway.com. This is a one stop store for all cheap dog clothing, apparels, shoes, leashes and harness.



A unique wholesale dog clothing store that offers a wide range wholesale dog shoes of designer outfits for the dogs categorized as t-shirts, tank tops, printed t-shirts, jackets, coats, winter wear and many more. The store offers wholesale dog clothes starting $1.99 and there are many discounted offers on clothes, shoes, leashes and harness. The best part about shopping at dogsmartway.com is the various sizes that the clothes are offered and the clearance sales would help the pet owner to buy more clothes for a lower price. The pictorial representation of each of the products available online can be viewed through the doggy models and would be a best pick for each occasion.



There is a special section for large dogs and for plus size wholesale dog clothing. Customers who shop for over 200 units would be able to receive all the products without any shipping charge. The site also offers extensive articles on doggy care and tips to maintain a pet¡¯s health. Those who wish to receive constant updates on the new launches can register their email address on the website. The section of new products and recommended products would help the shopper to make quick choices. There are one time sales and clearance sale offers which are attractive and pet clothes can be acquired at absolutely low prices. Dogsmartway.com also takes up bulk orders and provides massive discounts on these orders.



Dogsmartway.com is an online wholesale outlet for dog clothing and dog clothes wholesale dog shoes and other pet accessories. It is a well recognized store for supplying various products at a sale price. The designer outfits that are available in different sizes make this site special. There is a plus size clothing collection for large dogs. Shopping at dogsmartway.com provides a guarantee to the dog apparels and accessories and provides utmost customer support in case the customer faces any issues. To check out the products available and to place orders log onto http://www.dogsmartway.com or contact the customer care for assistance on +8628-8440-0262 or through service@dogsmartway.com.



Media Contact:

Wholesale Dog Clothes and Shoes

+8628-8440-0262

http://www.dogsmartway.com/