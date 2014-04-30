Savannah, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Any successful business knows that success is due in no small part to the relationships you establish and nurture. SalesDialers.com has built its business from relationships we have with our customers, coaches, sales professionals, complementary products and countless others.



Every company brings something to the table of value whether it be resources like employees, knowledge, lead pools, an online SEO presence, marketing automation and nurturing or visibility in the market through existing established relationships. “SalesDialers.com likes to provide its affiliates with numerous tools and opportunities to build upon a mutually beneficial relationship” says Cory Prado, National Sales Manager with SalesDialers.com including some of the following:



· Visibility to our existing relationships.

· Opportunities to participate in educational webinars to provide training for sales professionals.

· Access to an Affiliate Partner portal to track their leads, relationships and residuals with SalesDialers.com.

· Utilization of our systems in accounting, lead gen, nurturing and other marketing automation.

· Residuals for the courtesy of referrals.

· Product packaging opportunities.



“We’re pretty much game for anything (when it comes to marketing) and like to think outside the box here and when identifying new target markets” says Cory Prado. Among our many successful affiliate relationships include:



Bruce Keith at www.brucekeithresults.com has a sales career spanning over 40 years, was a top producer in Real Estate and is now sharing that knowledge to tens of thousands of realtors nationwide.



Pete Ekstrom at www.dealbuilders.com provides many resources from his extensive sales career including a remarkable script builder tool that helps sales professionals get out of their own way and speak more easily and simple close more sales.



Chris Westfall at http://medicareagenttraining.com is your one-stop shop for everything you need to start and/or take your career in Medicare Supplement sales to the next level.



Bill Gross at www.billgrossc21.wordpress.com is a Real Estate coach whose sales portfolio speaks for itself. Practical knowledge from a proven producer who specializes in REOs and Short Sales is at your finger tips and well worth a few minutes of your time.



Mark Rosenthal at http://rosenthalfiles.com is a well-respected pillar in the insurance arena that you need to have in your corner. His contacts, resources and relationships can give you all the tools needed to hone your craft and succeed in insurance sales.



About SalesDialers.com

http://www.SalesDialers.com is a web-based dialer CRM solution designed to help agents generate and nurture leads quickly and efficiently and keep their lead pipeline full.



A cloud-based solution accessible from any computer.

Provides both dialing and lead management including a calendar, email, call recording, FTC/FCC safeguards and numerous other features.

Unlimited ongoing training and support as well as sales training.