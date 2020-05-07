"Doing Laundry," a Card-Based Laundry Game, Now on Kickstarter

Utrecht, The Netherlands -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2020 -- With Doing Laundry, the washing machine becomes one's battlefield. Armed with laundry detergents in hand, go head to head against other players to wash clothes with speed and efficiency. A new card-based game, Doing Laundry features classic game mechanics while incorporating new tokens, markers, play cards, and scoring methods.



Designed to provide a fun, clean, and tactical experience for one to six players aged six and up, Doing Laundry incorporates game mechanics that were intended to be easy to learn. With a streamlined setup, simply put the Doing Laundry card in the middle, deal five cards to every player, place the deck on the table, and place three cards face-up next to it. Once each player is given a hand wash token, player aid, and colored cube, get started washing clothes and beating one's opponents! Throughout the game, strategically decide when to join wash cycles based on color, size, and machine RPM to maximize points and final scores.



With an online version also available, download Doing Laundry on Steam's Tabletop Simulator for hours of extra fun.



Now seeking support on Kickstarter, funds from this campaign will be used to release Doing Laundry. Expected to release in early August 2020, the Kickstarter campaign is located on the web at https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jeehaa/doing-laundry?ref=ana8tg



Supporters around the world can back Doing Laundry by making generous pledges and contributions via Kickstarter. Pledges start at as little as €1. But for a pledge of €18 or more (excluding shipping), you get your own copy of Doing Laundry. Some rewards are limited, so do act fast. More information is available on the Kickstarter campaign page.



About Doing Laundry

Doing Laundry, an unexpected game about the washing of clothes, was designed to provide fun, tactful gaming experiences. Developed by Jeehaa Games in Utrecht, Netherlands, support Doing Laundry today on Kickstarter.



Contact:

Contact Person: Jelle Hoogland

Company: Jeehaa Games

City: Utrecht

State: Utrecht

Country: The Netherlands

Email: jeehaagames@carjelle.nl

Website: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jeehaa/doing-laundry

Company website: www.jeehaagames.nl