"Doing the Right Thing" Earns Charleston Area Company Its Second Award

Summerville, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Air Concept Solutions, LLC has been selected for the 2012 Best of Summerville Award in the HVAC Service category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA). This is the second year in a row that this honor has been bestowed on Air Concept Solutions, LLC and owner Mike Sowder was thrilled.



"Our goal has always been to provide the absolute best heating and cooling service to our customers," Mr. Sowder said. "We want our interactions with customers to be truly helpful, friendly and memorable. We feel the same way about our community. We hope we are making our little niche of the world a little better by what we do. So it's a real honor to be receiving this award again and kudos goes out to our whole team for their hard work."



The USCA "Best of Local Business" Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies companies that it believes have achieved exceptional success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and community.



With over 25 years’ experience in heating, ventilation and air conditioning, Air Concepts, LLC has been contributing to the Charleston-Summerville area for many years. Besides their high quality heating and cooling work, Air Concept Solutions, LLC is also known by local residents for their outstanding involvement with the community. They regularly take part in fundraisers, provide services for local charity organizations and support community sponsored events.



The Air Concept Solutions, LLC company motto is "Do the Right Thing". As recipient of the "Best of Summerville" Award two years in a row, it appears their motto is working.



Air Concept Solutions is a professionally licensed and certified HVAC services company that offers the full range of heating and cooling services including air conditioning services, furnace repair, mold removal, home energy audits and much more. They have been in business for over 25 years, providing both commercial and residential service.



For more information call 843-323-8814 or visit http://www.airconceptsolutionsllc.com.