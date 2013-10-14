Dojoathome.com Offers a Comprehensive Workout to Help Users Get Into Shape

Port St Lucie, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- Many associate martial arts training with self defense and yet there are numerous health benefits associated with this type of training. When one makes use of a martial arts cardio video or participates in online martial arts classes, he or she will not only notice an improvement in overall cardiovascular health, but muscle tone increase. "Martial arts cardio exercises at home offer a wide range of health benefits with the above being only two. If you are looking to get into shape while improving your overall health, martial arts may be the answer you are looking for," Grant Campbell of dojoathome.com declares.



Dojoathome.com offers a great deal more than just cardio exercises which is why many choose this program over the traditional DVD workout. Participants learn the basic skills of martial arts, such as kicking, stretching, sparring and rolling, but they also discover a great deal more. Calisthenics and plyometrics exercises make up a portion of the program along with nutrition information to ensure all get the most from this program.



"Many, when using a weight loss program, only focus on what they eat or the workout they are doing. To really get fit, one must look at a number of aspects, including cardiovascular health, nutrition and flexibility. Dojoathome.com understands this and provides the comprehensive program users need to get fit for life," Campbell states.



The martial arts instructor plays a role in the success of students which is why Shihan Grant Campbell teaches the classes offered through Dojoathome.com. Shihan Grant Campbell made his name in the martial arts field when he became one of the highest ranked foreign martial artists outside of Japan. In addition, he remains the only foreigner ranked in the top rankings of the Masters division at the World Karate Championships held in Okinawa.



"Anyone looking for martial arts training needs to consider making use of Dojoathome.com as this program offers a comprehensive fitness plan, one covering fitness, nutrition, martial arts and more. Learn martial arts from the comfort of your home with a skilled instructor, one who understands what it takes to become a master of this art," Campbell states.



About dojoathome.com

Anyone looking to get into shape needs to consider dojoathome.com as it offers a wide range of convenient programs to change a person's life. When one chooses to make use of this program, he or she receives world class instruction, a workout program that fits into any schedule, new workouts every week and ongoing training. Boredom and plateaus become a thing of the past and the program is fully comprehensive to ensure the necessary changes are made and health improves. Users receive feedback essential to constant growth and development and advance at their own pace, making it the perfect program for anyone interested in learning martial arts for improved health.