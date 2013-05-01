The Brand New Side of Role Play - Heart 2 Heart

Toronto, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Hauck Toys for kids keeps coming up with creative toys for young children and this time, their latest innovation revolves around a doll stroller which is perfect for little girls to play with. This set offers three different options and they all have interchangeable parts that connect with the click of a button. For young girls who love playing mommy, this is a great learning experience as it helps combine reality and fantasy into one role play.



The magic is in the Heart 2 Heart Car Seat as it converts into a Travel System, a Swing and a High Chair. This gives young girls great options and chance to be creative and at the same time enjoy their play time with their favorite dolls.



“Heart 2 Heart is the perfect click & connect system for Doll Accessories, making mommy roleplay simple and fun for girls 3 to 5!” states Robb Prentice.



With the amazing response that Hauck Toys for kids received for its various other products, they have decided to come up with an exciting debut commercial for their toys, specifically for the Heart 2 Heart Doll stroller and Doll accessories. The commercial includes various types of role play which features a stroller that can be interchanged conveniently and also includes shopping basket, retractable canopy, and swivel wheels. The commercial can be viewed here: http://youtu.be/WliMAvSsvMI



To know more about the product and to download images, you can visit the mini site: http://www.gtbaby.com/Hauck%2Dicoo%2Dofficial%2Dsite/Heart2heart.html



About Hauck Toys

Founded in 1950, Hauck Toys takes pride in the fact that it manufactures Doll Accessories and Wheeled Goods for little kids. They introduced the first Doll Travel System to the United States in 1997. It took them just 3 years to sell over 350,000 units and that helped them earn over 10 million in retail sales. Since then, there was no looking back. They keep coming up with innovative doll accessories and wheeled goods and their latest venture is Heart 2 Heart.



