Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:DTG) Investor Alert: Investigation of Merger

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2012 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:DTG) shares was announced concerning whether the offer by Hertz Global Holdings, Inc to acquire Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. for $87.50 per NYSE:DTG share and the takeover process are unfair to investors in NYSE:DTG shares.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to NYSE:DTG investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



On August 26, 2012, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) and Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE: DTG) y announced that they have entered into a merger agreement under which Hertz would acquire Dollar Thrifty for $87.50 per share in cash in a transaction valued at a corporate enterprise value of approximately $2.3 billion.



However, at least one analyst has set the high target price for NYSE: DTG shares at $100 per share.



Furthermore, the financial performance of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:DTG) improved over the past recent years. In fact, it reported that its annual Revenue rose from over $1.47 billion in 2009 to over $1.48 billion in 2011 and its Net Income over the same time periods increased from $45.02 million to $159.55 million.



In addition, shares of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:DTG) grew at an exceptional grow rate over the last years. Its shares skyrocketed from as low as $0.73 per share in February 2009 to as high as $83.74 per share in June 2011.



Therefore, the investigation a law firm concerns whether the proposed transaction is unfair to NYSE:DTG stockholders. Specifically, the investigation focuses on whether the Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



